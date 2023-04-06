Vernon County Sheriff's Report

Sheriff Roy Torgerson reports the following ongoing activities for the year and narrative excerpts from the week ending April 1.

3/26 Tiffany Wozny, Richland Center, was backing out of a parking stall at the Kickapoo KWK Stop, village of Readstown. Wozny did not see the vehicle driven by Cameron Steyer, Readstown, parked next to her, and she struck the front driver’s side fender of the Steyer vehicle with the front passenger’s side fender of her vehicle. There were no injuries. Both vehicles received functional damage.

3/26 Leah McLees, Viroqua, attempted to negotiate a curve on Nottingham Road, town of Jefferson, but was unable to. McLees lost control of her vehicle, left the roadway, and struck a utility pole. McLees did not report any injuries. The vehicle received functional damage and was not towed.

3/28 Faith Wheat, Merrill, struck a deer in the roadway on U.S. Hwy. 14, town of Coon. The vehicle received functional damage, and Wheat did not report any injuries.

3/30 Kevin Wuest, Fond du Lac, was traveling westbound on U.S. Hwy. 14, town of Viroqua, when he struck a deer. Wuest did not report any injuries. The vehicle received functional damage.

3/31 Richard Clark, Viroqua, struck a deer while traveling eastbound on U.S. Hwy. 14, town of Hamburg. Clark had no apparent injuries. The vehicle received functional damage.

Sheriff statistics This past week; YTD