Vernon County sheriff’s report

Sheriff John Spears reports the following ongoing activities for the year and narrative excerpts from the week ending Dec. 19.

12/15 Charles Stamshror, La Farge, was traveling eastbound down a hill on Dutch Hollow Road, town of Whitestown, when he lost control on the snow-covered road, and slid into a tree. Stamschror and his passenger, Amy Stamschror, also of La Farge, did not report any injuries. The vehicle was towed due to disabling damage.

12/16 Chand Wehling, Stoddard, was traveling eastbound on Cedar Valley Road, town of Bergen. Wehling stated he swerved to miss a deer, which caused him to enter the ditch. The vehicle overturned and came to rest on its driver’s side. Wehling did not sustain any injuries. The vehicle was towed due to disabling damage.

12/16 Julia Stalsberg, Stoddard, was traveling northbound on State Highway 35, town of Bergen, when she began to lose control of her vehicle due to the snow-covered road. The vehicle struck the ditch and hit a traffic sign. No injuries occurred. The vehicle was removed by Stalsberg and received minor damage.

12/17 Amber Peterson, Kendall, was traveling eastbound on State Highway 82, town of Union, when she lost control of her vehicle due to the slippery road conditions. Peterson overcorrected, traveled into the ditch, where the vehicle overturned onto its side. Peterson did not report any injuries. The vehicle was towed due to disabling damage.

12/18 Aaron Ramthun, La Crosse, was traveling westbound on Ramrod Coulee Road, town of Bergen, when he was unable to main control of his vehicle. Due to the snowy road conditions, the vehicle traveled into the ditch. No injuries were reported. The vehicle was towed due to disabling damage.

Car vs. Deer: Teresa Mathison, Westby, on Old Line Road, town of Coon.

Sheriff statistics This past week; YTD