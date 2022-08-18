Vernon County sheriff’s report

8/11 McKenna Obert, Genoa, was traveling westbound on County Road O, town of Harmony, when Obert approached a curve in the roadway. Obert failed to maintain control of the vehicle, and exited the roadway onto the right shoulder. Obert proceeded across Sordahl Lane, and continued into a driveway. The vehicle struck a piece of farm machinery, and a plastic pool. Obert did not report any injuries. The vehicle received functional damage.