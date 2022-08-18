 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Vernon County sheriff’s report

Vernon County Sheriff's Report

  • 0

Sheriff John Spears reports the following ongoing activities for the year and narrative excerpts from the week ending Aug. 15.

8/11 McKenna Obert, Genoa, was traveling westbound on County Road O, town of Harmony, when Obert approached a curve in the roadway. Obert failed to maintain control of the vehicle, and exited the roadway onto the right shoulder. Obert proceeded across Sordahl Lane, and continued into a driveway. The vehicle struck a piece of farm machinery, and a plastic pool. Obert did not report any injuries. The vehicle received functional damage.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News