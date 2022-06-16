Vernon County sheriff’s report

Sheriff John Spears reports the following ongoing activities for the year and narrative excerpts from the week ending June 13.

06/08 Steven Winchel, La Farge, was traveling westbound on County Road P, town of Forest, when he struck a deer with his vehicle. No injuries were reported. The vehicle received functional damage.

06/09 Gene Glazener, Richland Center, struck a deer with his vehicle while he was traveling northbound on State Highway 80, town of Greenwood. Glazener did not report any injuries. The vehicle received functional damage.

06/10 Arianna Lacoste, Viroqua, was traveling eastbound on US Highway 14, town of Viroqua, when she struck a deer with her vehicle. Lacoste did not report any injuries. The vehicle had functional damage.

06/12 Vernon County Deputy Sheriff Casey Gilbert was traveling westbound on State Highway 56, when he struck a deer with the squad car. Deputy Gilbert did not sustain any injuries. The squad car had functional damage.

