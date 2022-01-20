Vernon County sheriff’s report

Sheriff John Spears reports the following ongoing activities for the year and narrative excerpts from the week ending Jan. 17.

1/14 Dennis Williams, Readstown, was traveling eastbound on U.S. Hwy. 14, in the town of Kickapoo, when Williams lost control on the ice-covered roads, and struck a guardrail. No injuries were reported. The vehicle received functional damage.

1/14 Savanna Doerring, Lansing, Iowa, was traveling eastbound on State Hwy, 82, in the town of Sterling. Due to the ice- and snow-covered roads, Doerring slid off the roadway, and struck a utility pole. Doerring did not sustain any injuries. The vehicle received functional damage.

1/15 Dawn Lovaas, Dodgeville, was traveling westbound on U.S. Hwy. 14, in the town of Kickapoo at about 11:35 pm. Lovaas struck a cow in her lane of travel. The cow got up, and roamed back to its pasture. No injuries were reported. The vehicle was towed due to disabling damage.

Car/deer accidents: Adam Syverson, Westby, on U.S. Hwy. 14, town of Hamburg

