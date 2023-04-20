Sheriff Roy Torgerson reports the following ongoing activities for the year and narrative excerpts from the week ending April 15.

4/10 Alexander Kazenske, Viroqua, was turning left from U.S. Hwy. 14 eastbound onto U.S Hwy. 61 southbound in the village of Readstown. Kazenske did not see the vehicle driven by Galilea Campos Eguia, Sparta, and turned in front of her. Campos Eguia struck the rear passenger side of Kazenske’s vehicle. No injuries were reported. The Campos Eguia vehicle was towed due to disabling damage, and the Kazenske vehicle received functional damage and was not towed.

4/11 Danny Christianson, La Crosse, was driving westbound on U.S. Hwy. 14, town of Christiana, and struck a deer. Christianson had no apparent injury. His vehicle was not towed.

4/12 Alexandria Schraeder, La Crosse, was traveling eastbound on U.S. Hwy. 14, town of Hamburg. Christopher Hansen, Stoddard, was traveling westbound on U.S. Hwy. 14. Schraeder admitted to becoming distracted and crossing the centerline. Hansen attempted to avoid the Schraeder vehicle, but the vehicles sideswiped each other. Neither operator reported any injuries. Both vehicles received minor damage and were removed from the scene by the owners.

4/12 Jonathan Lepke, Viroqua, was driving on Three Chimney Road, town of Viroqua, and struck a deer. Lepke did not report any injuries. His vehicle received functional damage and was not towed.