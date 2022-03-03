 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Vernon County sheriff’s report

Vernon County Sheriff's Report

Sheriff John Spears reports the following ongoing activities for the year and narrative excerpts from the week ending Feb. 28.

2/22 Two Angus bulls were out on County Road N/Shannon Road, town of Sterling. The owner sent help to get the bulls back into the pasture.

The sheriff’s office has received a few trespassing complaints. If you wish to hunt on someone’s property, please be sure to have written or verbal permission. Be respectful of boundary lines, and other homeowner’s wishes. If you believe someone is trespassing on your property, please report it to the sheriff’s office.

