Vernon County sheriff’s report

2/22 Two Angus bulls were out on County Road N/Shannon Road, town of Sterling. The owner sent help to get the bulls back into the pasture.

The sheriff’s office has received a few trespassing complaints. If you wish to hunt on someone’s property, please be sure to have written or verbal permission. Be respectful of boundary lines, and other homeowner’s wishes. If you believe someone is trespassing on your property, please report it to the sheriff’s office.