Vernon County sheriff’s report

With the warm temperatures expected this week, Sheriff Spears urges everyone to be aware and alert for recreational vehicles and motorcycles as they can be less visible than other motor vehicles. Also, watch for bicyclists. Keep an eye out for pedestrians, and yield to them in crosswalks. Young children will be on or near roadways playing and/or on their bikes and may not be paying full attention to traffic. Help keep our little ones safe by being extra vigilant.