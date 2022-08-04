Vernon County sheriff’s report

Sheriff John Spears reports the following ongoing activities for the year and narrative excerpts from the week ending Aug. 1.

7/25 Kaidren Williams, La Farge, was traveling on Buckeye Ridge Road, town of Webster, when her vehicle pulled to the left as she was going around a corner. Williams reported she overcorrected, causing the vehicle to go in the ditch. She was able to drive the vehicle out of the ditch. The vehicle was towed by the owner due to disabling damage. Williams did not report any injuries.

7/27 Sky Lovecky, Viroqua, was driving northbound on State Hwy. 27, town of Franklin, when he swerved to miss a deer. The vehicle left the roadway and came to rest on its side. Lovecky did not report any injuries. The vehicle was not towed.

7/29 Kurt Stahl, Spring Grove, Illinois, was traveling westbound on State Hwy. 33, town of Forest, when he struck a deer. The vehicle received disabling damage. Stahl did not report any injuries.