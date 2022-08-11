Vernon County sheriff’s report

Sheriff John Spears reports the following ongoing activities for the year and narrative excerpts from the week ending Aug. 8.

8/1 Roy Rakobitsch, Viola, was traveling eastbound on County Road SS, town of Liberty, and came to a stop at the stop sign. Kayden Ries, Viola, was also traveling eastbound on County Road SS, and rear-ended the Rakobitsch vehicle. No one reported any injuries at the time of the crash. The Ries vehicle received minor damage. The Rakobitsch vehicle received functional damage.