Vernon County sheriff’s report

Sheriff John Spears reports the following ongoing activities for the year and narrative excerpts from the week ending July 25.

7/24 A horse was reported running down the middle of the road on State Hwy. 162, town of Hamburg, and on County Road KK. The owner was located and notified to retrieve the horse.

7/23 Vernon County Deputy Sheriff Casey Gilbert was traveling on U.S. Hwy. 14/Spring Coulee Road, in the town of Christiana, when he struck a deer with the squad car. Deputy Gilbert did not sustain any injuries. The vehicle had minimal damage.

There are thousands of new scams occurring, and it’s hard to keep up with all of them. But if you can remember a few tips, you can avoid most scams in order to help protect yourself and your family!

Never send money to someone you have never met face-to-face. A warning may be if the caller requests payment in the form of wire transfers, prepaid debit cards or gift cards.

Don’t click on links or open attachments in unsolicited emails. Links can download malware onto your computer and/or steal your identity.

Never share personal identifiable information with someone who has contacted you unsolicited whether it’s over the phone, by email or on social media.

Don’t be pressured to act immediately. Scammers typically try to make you think something is scarce or a limited time offer. Take the time to follow up with family members or friends to identify if it’s legitimate.