Vernon County sheriff’s report

Sheriff Roy Torgerson reports the following ongoing activities for the year and narrative excerpts from the week ending Jan. 9.
1/5 Corey Zimmerman, Cashton, was traveling westbound on Peaceful Valley Road, in the town of Clinton. Zimmerman was pulling an iron-bull gooseneck trailer loaded with a skid steer. The trailer jackknifed, which caused the truck and trailer to lose control. The truck and trailer traveled down a hill and hit the ditch. Zimmerman did not report any injuries. The truck and trailer was towed from the scene.
1/5 Jocelyn Pedretti, Westby, was traveling eastbound on U.S. Hwy. 14, in the town of Hamburg, when she struck a deer with her vehicle. No injuries were reported. The vehicle was towed due to disabling damage.
