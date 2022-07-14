Vernon County sheriff’s report

Sheriff John Spears reports the following ongoing activities for the year and narrative excerpts from the week ending July 11.

7/5 Tyler Anderson, De Soto, was traveling westbound, downhill on Malin Road, in the town of Genoa. Destiny Anderson, Ferryville, was traveling eastbound, uphill. While both drivers were negotiating the corner, Tyler Anderson struck the driver’s rear side of Destiny’s vehicle. Both drivers left the scene and drove into the town of Genoa. No injuries were reported by either party. Tyler’s vehicle received disabling damage. Destiny’s vehicle received functional damage.

7/7 Sgt. Ken Frye with the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office was on-duty traveling eastbound on US Highway 14, in the town of Christiana, when he struck a deer with his squad car. Sgt. Frye did not receive any injuries. The squad car had functional damage.

7/10 Sgt. Jacob Johnson with the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office was on-duty traveling on Burr Salem Road, in the town of Forest, when a deer ran into the side of the squad car. Sgt. Johnson did not report any injuries. The squad car received minor damage.