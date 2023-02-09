Sheriff Roy Torgerson reports the following ongoing activities for the year and narrative excerpts from the week ending Feb. 4.

1/30 Terry Hamilton, Readstown, was traveling westbound on State Highway 131 in the village of Readstown, approaching the T-intersection with US Highway 14. Hamilton failed to stop at the stop sign and drove into the ditch. The vehicle came to rest at the bottom of a steep incline and received heavy front-end damage. The vehicle was towed. Hamilton did not report any injuries.

2/2 Sgt. Sam Winchel struck a deer with his squad vehicle while traveling on State Highway 82. The squad vehicle received functional damage. Sgt. Winchel did not report any injuries.

2/2 Deputy Sheriff Casey Gilbert struck a deer in his squad vehicle while traveling on Orchard Road. Deputy Gilbert did not report any injuries, and the squad vehicle received minor damage.

2/3 Benjamin Rondeau-Wilbur, Viroqua, was traveling eastbound on County Road P, town of Christiana, when he left the roadway coming out of a curve. The vehicle went through a fence. The vehicle received minimal damage but was stuck in the snow. Rondeau-Wilbur did not report any injuries.

