Vernon County sheriff’s report

Sheriff John Spears reports the following ongoing activities for the year and narrative excerpts from the week ending July 12.

7/5 Christopher Harris, La Farge, was traveling westbound on County Road P, town of Stark, and negotiated a curve to the right, when the ball joint went out. Harris lost control of the vehicle, struck the guardrail, and became stuck in the ditch. No injuries were reported. The vehicle was towed due to disabling damage.

7/5 Thomas Krause, Genoa, was traveling northbound on Hunder Coulee Road, town of Bergen, when he failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway. Krause lost control and ran into the ditch. No injuries were reported. The vehicle was towed from the scene.

Car/deer crashes: Tyler Odegard, Cashton, on Rognstad Ridge Road, town of Christiana; Kathleen Garner, Avoca, on County Road Q, town of Greenwood; Vanessa Larson, Stoddard, on State Hwy. 35, town of Bergen; Aaron Hayward, Sabula, Iowa, on State Hwy. 35, town of Genoa.

*Sheriff Spears is reminding citizens to practice good health practices and follow the guidelines set forth by the Centers for Disease Control. To help protect our community, your family and co-workers, please remember to wash your hands frequently for a minimum of 20 seconds, limit the amount of times you touch your face with your hands, cover your mouth when you have a cough, and if you are sick, stay home, or seek medical attention. Clean and sanitize your home, work areas, and frequently contacted areas. For more information, please contact the Vernon County Health Department or your medical provider, and do your part to keep our community healthy to reduce or limit the impact of COVID-19/coronavirus. Stay safe and healthy!

