Vernon County sheriff’s report

Vernon County Sheriff's Report

Sheriff John Spears reports the following ongoing activities for the year and narrative excerpts from the week ending April 11.

4/4 Nathan Oium, La Farge, was traveling eastbound on County Road P, town of Stark, when he stated he swerved to miss a deer. The vehicle traveled into the ditch, and continued back onto the roadway. Oium left the scene, and went home to notify law enforcement. No injuries were reported.

Sheriff Spears would like to wish everyone nothing but smiles, sunshine, and memorable family time this Easter!

