Vernon County sheriff’s report

Home fires occur more in winter (December to February) than any other season. Keep portable generators outside, away from windows, and as far away as possible from your home. Install and test carbon monoxide alarms inside your residence. Have a qualified professional clean and inspect your chimney and vents every year. Keep anything that can burn at least 3’ from any heat source like fireplaces, wood stoves, radiators, or space heaters. Lastly, plug only one heat-producing appliance, like a space heater, into an electrical outlet at a time.