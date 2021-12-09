Vernon County sheriff’s report

Sheriff John Spears reports the following ongoing activities for the year and narrative excerpts from the week ending Dec. 6
12/3 Black and Red Angus cattle were reported out in the Millard’s Prairie Cemetery, town of Hillsboro. The owners were notified.
No car/deer accidents to report.
Home fires occur more in winter (December to February) than any other season. Keep portable generators outside, away from windows, and as far away as possible from your home. Install and test carbon monoxide alarms inside your residence. Have a qualified professional clean and inspect your chimney and vents every year. Keep anything that can burn at least 3’ from any heat source like fireplaces, wood stoves, radiators, or space heaters. Lastly, plug only one heat-producing appliance, like a space heater, into an electrical outlet at a time.