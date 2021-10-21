Vernon County sheriff’s report

10/14 Danny Green, Viola, was traveling eastbound on Maple Ridge Road, town of Stark, when he noticed a deer; he steered left, went off the left side of the roadway, and struck a tree and fence. Green did not receive any injuries. The vehicle received functional damage.

10/17 Colin Johnson, Hillsboro, was traveling westbound on County Road FF, town of Hillsboro, when he stopped in the roadway for a deer. A second vehicle came around the corner, and struck the rear of Johnson’s vehicle. The striking vehicle left the scene of the accident. Johnson did not report any injuries, and the vehicle received functional damage. The second vehicle was later located, and the driver was identified as Dakota Wells, Hillsboro. This crash remains under investigation.