Vernon County sheriff’s report

11/19 Cohner Fish, Westby, was following behind Benjamin Slack, Viroqua, on Lovaas Ridge Road, town of Christiana. Fish attempted to pass Slack on the left side. Fish side-swiped Slack’s vehicle forcing Slack into the ditch. Fish’s vehicle also entered the ditch and came to rest in a field. Neither Fish nor Slack reported any injuries. Slack’s vehicle received functional damage and was not towed. Fish’s vehicle was towed due to disabling damage.