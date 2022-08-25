Vernon County sheriff’s report

8/17 Carmen Jaynes, La Farge, was traveling westbound on State Hwy. 82, in the town of Hillsboro, when she struck a deer with her vehicle. No injuries were reported. The vehicle was towed due to disabling damage.

8/18 Kevin Hermanson, New Glarus, was operating a John Deere grader, working westbound on County Road N, in the town of Sterling, which is currently under construction. A vehicle, operated by Cadence Thompson, Ferryville, was following too close behind the machinery. Hermanson came to a stop with the grader and attempted to back up. Due to Thompson being so close, Hermanson stuck Thompson’s vehicle. No injuries were reported. Thompson’s vehicle received disabling damage and was towed from the scene. The grader did not receive any damage.