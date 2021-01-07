Vernon County sheriff’s report

Sheriff John Spears reports the following ongoing activities for the year and narrative excerpts from the week ending Jan. 4.
Sheriff Spears would like to inform the public about signs of scams. If you receive a phone call from someone you are not familiar with, please watch for the following: The imposter requests personal information (date of birth, social security number, Medicare ID number, credit card numbers or bank account numbers); The imposter may request payment of any kind (you won a prize or grant recipients have to make payments to receive their winnings / award); The imposter may start to be threatening (state you will be arrested, have to go to court, or your credit will be ruined). Calls requiring urgent action from someone you do not know are likely made by imposters. They will also request that you keep their call secret, and not to tell anyone. Please do not give out your personal information unless you know the call is legitimate. For more information, please view the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) website.
Did you know – Wisconsin has a Do Not Call law that protects residents from unwanted sales calls and tests? Help reduce unwanted calls and deter fraud by signing up on the Wisconsin DO NOT CALL Registry at https://www.donotcall.gov/. The DATCP website also has more information on how to register!
Until further notice, in compliance with CDC limitations, to reduce the spread of coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19), Sheriff John Spears is limiting nonessential/nonemergent services including all meetings scheduled at the sheriff’s office, license plate registrations, jail visitation, etc. In order to report an incident, or questions/inquiries in general, please call the Vernon County Dispatch Center at 608-637-2123 or email: vcso@vernoncounty.org. Civil Process/Record Request inquiries can be forwarded to 608-638-5710 or email: vcsorecords@vernoncounty.org.
As directed by Sheriff Spears, if you are experiencing symptoms of the coronavirus or flu-like symptoms, please identify this to the dispatcher before a deputy makes contact at your residence.
Precautions are being taken in this facility to maintain the health and wellness of staff, inmates and visitors. Thank you for your understanding.
*Sheriff Spears is reminding citizens to practice good health practices and follow the guidelines set forth by the Centers for Disease Control. To help protect our community, your family and co-workers, please remember to wash your hands frequently for a minimum of 20 seconds, limit the amount of times you touch your face with your hands, cover your mouth when you have a cough, and if you are sick, stay home, or seek medical attention. Clean and sanitize your home, work areas, and frequently contacted areas. For more information, please contact the Vernon County Health Department or your medical provider, and do your part to keep our community healthy to reduce or limit the impact of COVID-19/coronavirus. Stay safe and healthy!