Vernon County sheriff’s report

Sheriff John Spears reports the following ongoing activities for the year and narrative excerpts from the week ending Oct. 10.

10/3 Jacob Norder, Ferryville, was traveling eastbound on U.S. Hwy. 14, town of Viroqua, when he braked for a vehicle turning left onto County Road SS. Norder was struck from the rear by a vehicle driven by Thomas McCormick, Gays Mills. Both vehicles received functional damage and were not towed. Neither Norder nor McCormick reported any injuries.

10/8 Joel Young, Cashton, was traveling eastbound on U.S. Hwy. 14/Kickapoo Street, town of Kickapoo, when he struck a deer. The vehicle was towed due to disabling damage. Young did not report any injuries.

10/8 Jordan Yaun, De Soto, reported a vehicle backed into his building in the village of De Soto. Deputies located the driver of the vehicle, Antwane J. Harrington, De Soto. There was also damage to a utility pole owned by the Village of De Soto. No injuries were reported. Harrington’s vehicle received minor damage.

10/9 Owen Wastlick, Viroqua, was traveling westbound on State Hwy. 56, town of Viroqua, when he fell asleep. The vehicle crossed the centerline. Wastlick attempted to correct the vehicle but was unable to keep it under control. The vehicle entered the ditch and overturned, coming to rest on its roof in the ditch. Wastlick did not report any injuries, and the vehicle was towed due to disabling damage.