Vernon County sheriff’s report

Sheriff John Spears reports the following ongoing activities for the year and narrative excerpts from the week ending Oct. 25.

10/24 Hadley Normann, La Crosse, was traveling northbound on County Road B, town of Jefferson. Normann came around the corner too fast, and lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle went off the corner and embankment. Normann did not report any injuries. The vehicle was towed due to disabling damage.

Car/deer accidents (2): Bailey Klemp, Hillsboro, State Hwy. 33, town of Hillsboro; Joan Rush, Hillsboro, Beaver Creek Drive, town of Greenwood.

This week there were three trespassing complaints. With the upcoming hunting season or if you are out for a fall hike, please be mindful of landowner’s property. Know your boundaries and seek permission before entering onto land to ensure safety and a more enjoyable time.

