Vernon County Sheriff's Report

Sheriff Roy Torgerson reports the following ongoing activities for the year and narrative excerpts from the week ending June 10.

6/4 The sheriff’s office received a report of threats being made to two females in the village of De Soto. A deputy responded to the scene. After speaking with the victims, the suspect was located. He was taken into custody for Disorderly Conduct, Threats to Injure, and Criminal Trespass to a Dwelling.

6/5 Matthew Connelly, Soldiers Grove, struck a deer while driving northbound on County Road V, town of Forest. Connelly did not report any injuries. The vehicle received minor damage and was not towed.

6/5 An alarm company notified the sheriff’s office of an activated burglar alarm at a residence on South Asbury Road, town of Viroqua. Contact was made with the homeowner, who said no one should be at the residence. Two deputies responded. Everything appeared to be secure at the residence.

6/5 A disorderly conduct incident was reported at the Readstown Tourist Park in the village of Readstown. A deputy responded and spoke with everyone involved. A male was arrested for Battery and transported to the Vernon County Detention Center.

6/6 Linda Scherer, Ferryville, was traveling westbound on US Highway 14, town of Viroqua, and struck a deer. Scherer did not report any injuries. The vehicle received minor damage and was not towed.

6/8 The sheriff’s office received a call of a disabled vehicle on County Road UU, town of Wheatland. A deputy responded to the scene, and a tow truck was called. The driver of the vehicle had a doctor’s appointment, and the deputy drove her to the clinic. When the female was done with her appointment, the deputy picked her and drove her to the vehicle maintenance shop to get her vehicle.

6/10 Three beef cattle were reported out on US Highway 14, town of Franklin. A deputy located the cattle, which were not in the roadway but were clearly out of their pasture. A probable owner was notified, and it was determined he owned the cattle. The owner said he would get the cattle back into their pasture and check the fence for damage.