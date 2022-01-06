Vernon County sheriff’s report

Sheriff John Spears reports the following ongoing activities for the year and narrative excerpts from the week ending Jan. 3.
12/28/2021 Sadie Knutson, Viroqua, was traveling northbound on County Road NN, town of Viroqua, attempting to make it up the hill. Due to the snow, Knutson lost control of the vehicle, spun around, and went into the southbound ditch. The vehicle overturned onto its side. Knutson did not report any injures at the time of the accident. The vehicle was towed due to disabling damage.
12/28/2021 Jean Wedwick, Westby, was traveling northbound, and turned right onto Gilbertson Road, town of Viroqua, but the vehicle started traveling sideways down an embankment. The vehicle came to rest against trees and shrubs. Wedwick did not sustain any injuries. The vehicle received functional damage.