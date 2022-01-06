Vernon County sheriff’s report

12/28/2021 Sadie Knutson, Viroqua, was traveling northbound on County Road NN, town of Viroqua, attempting to make it up the hill. Due to the snow, Knutson lost control of the vehicle, spun around, and went into the southbound ditch. The vehicle overturned onto its side. Knutson did not report any injures at the time of the accident. The vehicle was towed due to disabling damage.