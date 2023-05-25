Vernon County Sheriff's Report

Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Sheriff Roy Torgerson reports the following ongoing activities for the year and narrative excerpts from the week ending May 20.

5/14 Three cattle were on the roadway on State Highway 82, town of Wheatland. The owner was located, and the cattle were corralled.

5/16 Two draft horses were out on State Highway 27, town of Franklin. The owners were notified, and they wrangled the horses.

5/18 The sheriff’s office was notified of a burglary in progress at a residence in the village of Coon Valley. Multiple units from the sheriff’s office as well as the Coon Valley police chief and a trooper with the Wisconsin State Patrol responded. Upon arrival, it was determined the individuals had permission to be at the residence.

5/18 An elderly female was reported missing after she walked away from a residence in the town of Genoa. Sheriff Roy Torgerson, a deputy, a warden with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, the Genoa Fire Department, and K-9 Wrigley responded to search for the woman. Approximately 30 minutes later, it was learned the female was picked up along State Highway 35 and taken to her residence. A deputy made contact with the female and cleared from the residence after making sure she was safe and with family.

5/18 The sheriff’s office received a noise complaint in the village of Stoddard. A deputy responded and made contact with the offender, who was asked to turn their music down.

5/19 The sheriff’s office received a 911 hang-up call. Dispatch called the phone number back multiple times with no answer. A deputy responded to the last known location of the cellphone in the village of Stoddard. The deputy made contact with the caller, who said it was an accidental dial. There was no emergency.

5/19 A sign was stolen from the West Fork Sportsmans Club in the town of Webster.

5/20 A red cow was on County Road K, town of Genoa. A deputy made contact with the owner, who went to the scene and located the cow.

Sheriff statistics This past week; YTD