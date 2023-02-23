Sheriff Roy Torgerson reports the following ongoing activities for the year and narrative excerpts from the week ending Feb. 18.

Sheriff Torgerson would like to inform the public about signs of scams. If you receive a phone call from someone you are not familiar with, please watch for the following:

The imposter requests personal information (date of birth, social security number, Medicare ID number, credit card numbers or bank account numbers).

The imposter may request payment of any kind (you won a prize or grant recipients have to make payments to receive their winnings / award).

The imposter may start to be threatening (state you will be arrested, have to go to court, or your credit will be ruined). Calls requiring urgent action from someone you do not know are likely made by imposters. They will also request that you keep their call secret, and not to tell anyone.

Please do not give out your personal information unless you know the call is legitimate. For more information, please view the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) website.

Did you know – Wisconsin has a Do Not Call law that protects residents from unwanted sales calls and tests? Help reduce unwanted calls and deter fraud by signing up on the Wisconsin DO NOT CALL Registry at https://www.donotcall.gov/. The DATCP website also has more information on how to register!

Sheriff statistics This past week YTD