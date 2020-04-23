Vernon County Sheriff's Report

The following accidents were reported by the Vernon County Sheriff’s Department for the week ending April 20.
4/13 David Salis, Lancaster, Wis., was traveling northbound on U.S. Hwy. 14, in the town of Viroqua. Salis lost control of his vehicle, left the roadway, and stuck a traffic sign. The vehicle continued down an embankment. The vehicle drove through a field before entering the roadway. No injuries were reported. The vehicle received minor damage.
4/18 Danielle Lambeck, Trempealeau, was making a U-turn on State Hwy. 35, in the town of Genoa. Lambeck did not see the vehicle traveling northbound and struck the northbound vehicle as she pulled onto the highway. The vehicles collided. The second vehicle was driven by Thomas Bode, Rock Springs. No injuries were reported. Both vehicles received disabling damage.
Reminder of the current burn ban. There should be no outdoor burning. This week there were 13 burning violations, eight grass/brush fires, and three large structure fires reported.
The Vernon County Emergency Management released a burn ban has been issued for Vernon County. At this time, there shall be no outdoor burning due to the current situation with COVID-19 in order to keep the Fire Departments safe from any unnecessary responses. The State of Wisconsin DNR is not issuing burn permits.
***
Pursuant to Gov. Tony Evers Emergency Order #15, Sheriff Sales are temporary canceled.
***
Until further notice, in compliance with CDC limitations, to reduce the spread of coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19), Sheriff John Spears is limiting nonessential/nonemergent services including all meetings scheduled at the sheriff’s office, license plate registrations, jail visitation, etc. In order to report an incident, or questions / inquiries in general, please call the Vernon County Dispatch Center at 608-637-2123 or email: vcso@vernoncounty.org. Civil Process/Record Request inquiries can be forwarded to 608-638-5710 or email: vcsorecords@vernoncounty.org. As directed by Sheriff Spears, if you are experiencing symptoms of the coronavirus or flu-like symptoms, please identify this to the dispatcher before a deputy makes contact at your residence. Precautions are being taken in this facility to maintain the health and wellness of staff, inmates, and visitors alike. Thank you for your understanding.
*Sheriff Spears is reminding citizens to practice good health practices and follow the guidelines set forth by the Centers for Disease Control.
To help protect our community, your family and co-workers, please remember to wash your hands frequently for a minimum of 20 seconds, limit the amount of times you touch your face with your hands, cover your mouth when you have a cough, and if you are sick, stay home, or seek medical attention. Clean and sanitize your home, work areas, and frequently contacted areas.
For more information, please contact the Vernon County Health Department or your medical provider, and do your part to keep our community healthy to reduce or limit the impact of COVID-19/coronavirus. Stay safe and healthy!
