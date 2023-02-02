Vernon County Sheriff's Report

Sheriff Roy Torgerson reports the following ongoing activities for the year and narrative excerpts from the week ending Jan. 30.

1/23 Sandy McCormick, Richland Center, was traveling eastbound on Sugar Grove Road, town of Kickapoo. While attempting to drive up an incline, she spun out, slid backward down the hill, and came to rest in the middle of the road. Marvin Edgar, Viola, was traveling westbound on Sugar Grove Road. Edgar attempted to stop his vehicle but began sliding on the slippery roadway into the front of McCormick’s vehicle. Both drivers and vehicles left the scene and reported the accident later.

1/24 Fredrick Eide, Viroqua, was traveling southbound on County Road J, town of Franklin, when he struck a deer. Eide’s vehicle received minor damage. He did not report any injuries.

1/25 Emily Shore, Hillsboro, was traveling eastbound on Ridge Road, town of Forest, when she attempted to negotiate a curve to the right and slid slightly into the embankment. Shore overcorrected causing the vehicle to tip onto the driver’s side. Shore did not report any injuries. The vehicle received functional damage.

1/26 Bruce Strasser, Stoddard, was driving westbound on County Road O, town of Bergen. Strasser lost control and came to rest in an embankment. The vehicle received minor damage. Strasser did not report any injuries.

1/28 Leslie Getter-Henrikson, Viroqua, was traveling northbound on State Highway 27, town of Franklin, and lost control while negotiating a curve. The vehicle ran off the road and struck a utility pole, breaking it off. Getter-Henrikson did not report any injuries, and the vehicle was towed due to disabling damage.

