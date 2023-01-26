Vernon County sheriff’s report

Sheriff Roy Torgerson reports the following ongoing activities for the year and narrative excerpts from the week ending Jan. 23.

1/16 Zacharey Verthein, Plain, WI, was traveling eastbound on US Highway 14, in the town of Kickapoo. Verthein was pulling a utility trailer and while negotiating a curve in the roadway, he lost control on an icy patch. The vehicle and trailer went over the guardrail and down an embankment. No injuries were sustained. The vehicle was towed due to disabling damage.

1/16 Mitchell McKittrick, Westby, was traveling southbound on State Highway 27, in the town of Franklin, when he lost control of his vehicle, while negotiating a curve in the roadway. Due to the wet, icy road conditions, the vehicle left the roadway, went airborne, and struck a tree. McKittrick did not report any injuries. The vehicle was towed due to disabling damage.

1/18 Macy Holte, Westby, was traveling northbound on State Highway 27, in the town of Christiana, when she attempted to pass another vehicle, operated by Cynthia Christenson, Cashton. Christenson was in the process of turning left onto County Road PC when Holte passed, causing the collision. No injuries were reported. Both vehicles received functional damage.

Data Entry Pending for the Sheriff’s Statistics