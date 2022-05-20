Vernon County sheriff’s report

Sheriff John Spears reports the following ongoing activities for the year and narrative excerpts from the week ending May 16.

5/10 Scott Sobczak, Hillsboro, was traveling southbound on State Hwy. 80, in the town of Greenwood, when he struck a deer with his vehicle. Sobczak did not report any injuries at the time of the crash. The vehicle was towed due to disabling damage.

5/12 Vernon County Deputy Sheriff Bradley Brueggeman was traveling westbound on State Hwy. 82, in the town of Webster, when he hit a raccoon with his squad car. Deputy Brueggeman did not sustain any injuries. The squad car received functional damage.

With warmer weather finally here, our roadways will become busier with motorcycles, bicyclists, and pedestrians. Sheriff Spears urges everyone to be aware and alert for motorcycles as they can sometimes be less visible than other motor vehicles. Please try and keep the roadways clear of fresh cut grass and debris. If operating a motorcycle, please be vigilant of loose gravel and debris, and be especially cautious around corners. Stay safe!

