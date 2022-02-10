Vernon County sheriff’s report

2/4 Amy Condon, Wonewoc, was traveling eastbound on County Road V, town of Greenwood. Condon stopped at the stop sign at the intersection. Mark Keller, Hillsboro, was also traveling eastbound on County Road V. Keller approached the intersection, but due to the snow and ice-covered road, he was unable to stop, and hit the Condon vehicle. No injuries were reported at the time of the crash. Both vehicles received functional damage.