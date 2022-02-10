 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Vernon County sheriff’s report

Vernon County Sheriff's Report

  • 0

Sheriff John Spears reports the following ongoing activities for the year and narrative excerpts from the week ending Feb. 7.

2/4 Amy Condon, Wonewoc, was traveling eastbound on County Road V, town of Greenwood. Condon stopped at the stop sign at the intersection. Mark Keller, Hillsboro, was also traveling eastbound on County Road V. Keller approached the intersection, but due to the snow and ice-covered road, he was unable to stop, and hit the Condon vehicle. No injuries were reported at the time of the crash. Both vehicles received functional damage.

2/5 Michael Jarrett, Viroqua, struck a deer with his vehicle on U.S. Hwy. 14, town of Coon. No injuries were reported. The vehicle received functional damage.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News