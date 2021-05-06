Vernon County sheriff’s report

Sheriff John Spears reports the following ongoing activities for the year and narrative excerpts from the week ending May 3.
With motorcycle season underway, Sheriff Spears would like to remind motorcyclists of safety tips, as they are at higher risk of injury than in a car accident. Although it’s not required, wearing a helmet, and durable protective outerwear can significantly reduce your chance of suffering from a head or severe injury in the event of an accident. Always drive the speed limit. Be aware of all potential obstacles in the roadway, such as potholes, road sand, gravel, animals and sharp turns. Always be on the lookout of other vehicles traveling.
Sheriff Spears would also like to remind other occupants driving, to be aware and alert for motorcyclists as they can be less visible than other motor vehicles. If traveling behind a motorcycle it’s important to allow them enough space.
Until further notice, in compliance with CDC limitations, to reduce the spread of coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19), Sheriff John Spears is limiting nonessential/nonemergent services including all meetings scheduled at the sheriff’s office, license plate registrations, jail visitation, etc. In order to report an incident, or questions/inquiries in general, please call the Vernon County Dispatch Center at 608-637-2123 or email: vcso@vernoncounty.org. Civil Process/Record Request inquiries can be forwarded to 608-638-5710 or email: vcsorecords@vernoncounty.org.
As directed by Sheriff Spears, if you are experiencing symptoms of the coronavirus or flu-like symptoms, please identify this to the dispatcher before a deputy makes contact at your residence.
Precautions are being taken in this facility to maintain the health and wellness of staff, inmates and visitors. Thank you for your understanding.
*Sheriff Spears is reminding citizens to practice good health practices and follow the guidelines set forth by the Centers for Disease Control. To help protect our community, your family and co-workers, please remember to wash your hands frequently for a minimum of 20 seconds, limit the amount of times you touch your face with your hands, cover your mouth when you have a cough, and if you are sick, stay home, or seek medical attention. Clean and sanitize your home, work areas, and frequently contacted areas. For more information, please contact the Vernon County Health Department or your medical provider, and do your part to keep our community healthy to reduce or limit the impact of COVID-19/coronavirus. Stay safe and healthy!