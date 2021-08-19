Vernon County sheriff’s report

8/12 Margaret Lange, Hillsboro, was backing out of a parking stall in the Hillsboro County Market, when she struck a parked and unoccupied vehicle, owned by Melissa Mortimer, Hillsboro. Lange did not report any injuries. Both vehicles received functional damage.

8/15 Jesse Schultz, Columbus, was traveling on State Highway 56, town of Harmony. 10-15 head of cattle were in the middle of the roadway. Schultz was unable to avoid the cattle and struck a cow. Schultz did not report serious injuries at the time of the crash. The vehicle was towed from the scene.