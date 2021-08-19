 Skip to main content
Vernon County Sheriff's Report
Vernon County sheriff’s report

Vernon County Sheriff's Report

Sheriff John Spears reports the following ongoing activities for the year and narrative excerpts from the week ending Aug. 16.

8/12 Margaret Lange, Hillsboro, was backing out of a parking stall in the Hillsboro County Market, when she struck a parked and unoccupied vehicle, owned by Melissa Mortimer, Hillsboro. Lange did not report any injuries. Both vehicles received functional damage.

8/15 Jesse Schultz, Columbus, was traveling on State Highway 56, town of Harmony. 10-15 head of cattle were in the middle of the roadway. Schultz was unable to avoid the cattle and struck a cow. Schultz did not report serious injuries at the time of the crash. The vehicle was towed from the scene.

