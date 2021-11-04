Vernon County sheriff’s report

Sheriff John Spears reports the following ongoing activities for the year and narrative excerpts from the week ending Nov. 1.

10/25 Jerrod Loging, West Salem, was traveling southbound on County Road K in the town of Hamburg. As Loging rounded a slight corner, there was a cow in the middle of the road, and they collided. Loging received minor injuries, and the vehicle had functional damage. The cow did not survive, and the owner, Nicholas Midtlien, was notified.

10/29 Logan Turnmire, Viola, was traveling southbound on County Road S in the town of Liberty. Turnmire stated a deer jumped into the road, so he swerved to avoid striking the deer. The vehicle traveled off the left side of the road, went down an embankment, stuck a power pole, and overturned twice. Turnmire did not report any injuries. The vehicle was towed due to disabling damage.

10/31 Nathaniel Leonard, De Soto, was traveling southbound on State Highway 35 in the town of Genoa. Leonard stated he swerved to miss a deer. The vehicle went down an embankment and struck a tree and shrubs. Leonard failed to notify law enforcement of the accident. Leonard was cited with Operating while Revoked, Failure to Notify Police of an Accident, Operate Motor Vehicle without Insurance, and Non-Registration of Auto.

10/31 Angela Beitlich, Stoddard, was traveling east on Prokosch Coulee Road in the town of Bergen. Beitlich was traveling down a slight decline and stated a deer crossed the road. The vehicle went onto the left shoulder of the road, which dropped off at a steep descent. The vehicle came to a rest in the ditch on its side. Beitlich and her minor passenger did not report any injuries. The vehicle was towed due to disabling damage.

Car/deer accidents (5): Daniel Brown, La Crosse, on N Ridge Road, town of Coon; Vernon County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Egge on State Highway 56, town of Liberty; Terri Menne, Richland Center, on US Highway 14, town of Viroqua; Martine Fezler, Greenwood, SC, on US Highway 14, town of Kickapoo; Amanda Williams, Fox Lake, on State Highway 35, town of Bergen.

Sheriff urges all drivers to be extra alert and cautious as the start of rut is in full force.

