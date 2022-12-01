Vernon County sheriff’s report

Sheriff John Spears reports the following ongoing activities for the year and narrative excerpts from the week ending Nov. 28.

11/21 Dolores Huffar, Westby, was traveling westbound on State Hwy. 56 in the town of Liberty, when she took her eyes off the road, which caused her to graze the guardrail. Huffar did not report any injuries. The vehicle received functional damage.

11/26 Edward Tunks, Coon Valley, was traveling eastbound on County Road P in the town of Clinton, when he came around a corner, hit black ice, causing the vehicle to lose control. The vehicle rolled over into the ditch. Tunks did not report any injuries. The vehicle was towed due to disabling damage.