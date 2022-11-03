Vernon County sheriff’s report

Sheriff John Spears reports the following ongoing activities for the year and narrative excerpts from the week ending Oct. 31.

10/25 Linda Mustio, Viroqua, was backing out of a driveway on Golfview Circle, in the town of Viroqua, when she backed into a legally parked Madison Gas & Electric utility truck, with occupants inside. No injuries were reported. Both vehicles received minor damage.

10/26 Thomas Schmidt, Onalaska, was operating a FedEx vehicle, and started backing into a driveway on Pearl Street, in the village of Stoddard, when he collided with an oncoming vehicle, operated by Alan Dunn, Stoddard. No injuries were sustained. Both vehicles received functional damage.

10/26 Timothy Hougom, La Crosse, was traveling southbound on Three Chimney Road, town of Viroqua, when he missed the stop sign, and stuck a vehicle traveling westbound on W Smith Road that was passing through the intersection. Julian Marks, Hillsboro, applied his brakes and swerved to avoid the collision, but stuck the rear driver’s side of the Hougom vehicle. No injuries were reported. Both vehicles were towed due to disabling damage.

10/26 Colton Frazier, Genoa, was operating a vehicle westbound on County Road O, in the town of Bergen, when he lost control of his vehicle, while negotiating a curve in the roadway. The vehicle left the road, rolled, and landed on its roof. Frazier left the scene of the accident, which was called in by a passerby. Frazier was later located and received citations. The case remains under investigation.

Car vs. Deer: Lori Copper, De Soto, on State Highway 35, town of Genoa; Jacob Paterson, Stoddard, on Old Line Road, town of Coon; Harlee Harbaugh, Coon Valley, on Old Line Road, town of Coon; Ronald Teach, Blue River, on US Highway 14, town of Franklin; Darrell Heidt Jr., Arlington, IA, on State Highway 35, town of Wheatland.