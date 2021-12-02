 Skip to main content
Vernon County sheriff’s report

Vernon County Sheriff's Report

Sheriff John Spears reports the following ongoing activities for the year and narrative excerpts from the week ending Nov. 29.

Winter weather is upon on us, so now is a good time to prepare your vehicles for the cold weather. Consider adding the following items to your vehicle so you are ready in the event of an accident or vehicle break-down: snow shovel, windshield ice scraper, winter boots, blankets, extra warm clothing, and sand to provide traction. In extreme cold, be sure your gas tank is full and your cell phone, if you have one, is fully charged.

 

