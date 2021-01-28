Vernon County sheriff’s report

Sheriff John Spears reports the following ongoing activities for the year and narrative excerpts from the week ending Jan. 25.
01/21 Jason Kennedy, La Farge, was traveling east bound on Harris Road in the town of Stark when the vehicle became disabled. When Kennedy returned the next day, he discovered the vehicle had been completely destroyed by a fire. Kennedy did not receive any injuries. The vehicle was towed due to disabling damage.
01/23 Herolyn Klosterman, Rewey, was traveling north bound on Barstad Road in the town of Viroqua. Klosterman crested a knoll at the intersection of Sherpe Road when she met an oncoming vehicle, lost control of the vehicle, crossed the centerline, and struck a snowbank on the west side of the roadway. The vehicle overturned and came to rest on its top. Klosterman did not receive any injuries. The vehicle was towed due to disabling damage.
Until further notice, in compliance with CDC limitations, to reduce the spread of coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19), Sheriff John Spears is limiting nonessential/nonemergent services including all meetings scheduled at the sheriff’s office, license plate registrations, jail visitation, etc. In order to report an incident, or questions/inquiries in general, please call the Vernon County Dispatch Center at 608-637-2123 or email: vcso@vernoncounty.org. Civil Process/Record Request inquiries can be forwarded to 608-638-5710 or email: vcsorecords@vernoncounty.org.
As directed by Sheriff Spears, if you are experiencing symptoms of the coronavirus or flu-like symptoms, please identify this to the dispatcher before a deputy makes contact at your residence.
Precautions are being taken in this facility to maintain the health and wellness of staff, inmates and visitors. Thank you for your understanding.
*Sheriff Spears is reminding citizens to practice good health practices and follow the guidelines set forth by the Centers for Disease Control.
To help protect our community, your family and co-workers, please remember to wash your hands frequently for a minimum of 20 seconds, limit the amount of times you touch your face with your hands, cover your mouth when you have a cough, and if you are sick, stay home, or seek medical attention. Clean and sanitize your home, work areas, and frequently contacted areas.
For more information, please contact the Vernon County Health Department or your medical provider, and do your part to keep our community healthy to reduce or limit the impact of COVID-19/coronavirus. Stay safe and healthy!
