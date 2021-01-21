Vernon County sheriff’s report

Sheriff John Spears reports the following ongoing activities for the year and narrative excerpts from the week ending Jan. 18.
01/09 Nicole Conley, Wonewoc, was traveling southbound on County Road Q, town of Greenwood. Conley negotiated the curve in the roadway, hit the shoulder, and was pulled into the ditch by the snow/slush. Conley did not report any injuries. The vehicle was towed due to disabling damage.
01/13 Mea Beckwith-Sorenson, Hillsboro, was traveling southbound on County Road HH, town of Hillsboro, when Beckwith-Sorenson swerved to miss a deer. Beckwith-Sorenson hit the culvert, over corrected, and went into the opposite lane of travel. The vehicle rolled and came to a rest on its roof. Beckwith-Sorenson did not report any injuries. The vehicle was towed due to disabling damage.
01/15 Richard Williams, La Farge, was traveling northbound on Lisney Road, town of Stark. Williams lost control on the snow-covered road, slid off the road, and struck several trees. Williams did not report any injuries. The vehicle was towed due to disabling damage.
01/16 Courtnee Barnett, La Crosse, was traveling westbound on U.S. Hwy. 14, town of Coon, and was attempting to come to a stop on the ice-covered road. Barnett was rear-ended by another vehicle, driven by Bradley Yoder, Goodhue, Minnesota. Yoder nor his two passengers were injured. Barnett and her two passengers did not report any injuries. The Barnett vehicle received functional damage. The Yoder vehicle received minor damage, and was towed from the scene.
01/16 Lyndsey Paskiewicz, Ontario, was traveling eastbound on State Hwy. 33, town of Forest. Due to the snow and ice-covered roads, Paskiewicz lost control while negotiating a curve in the road. The vehicle went down an embankment, and stuck a tree and fence. Paskiewicz received no apparent injuries. The vehicle was towed due to disabling damage.
Until further notice, in compliance with CDC limitations, to reduce the spread of coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19), Sheriff John Spears is limiting nonessential/nonemergent services including all meetings scheduled at the sheriff’s office, license plate registrations, jail visitation, etc. In order to report an incident, or questions/inquiries in general, please call the Vernon County Dispatch Center at 608-637-2123 or email: vcso@vernoncounty.org. Civil Process/Record Request inquiries can be forwarded to 608-638-5710 or email: vcsorecords@vernoncounty.org.
As directed by Sheriff Spears, if you are experiencing symptoms of the coronavirus or flu-like symptoms, please identify this to the dispatcher before a deputy makes contact at your residence.
Precautions are being taken in this facility to maintain the health and wellness of staff, inmates and visitors. Thank you for your understanding.
*Sheriff Spears is reminding citizens to practice good health practices and follow the guidelines set forth by the Centers for Disease Control.
To help protect our community, your family and co-workers, please remember to wash your hands frequently for a minimum of 20 seconds, limit the amount of times you touch your face with your hands, cover your mouth when you have a cough, and if you are sick, stay home, or seek medical attention. Clean and sanitize your home, work areas, and frequently contacted areas.
For more information, please contact the Vernon County Health Department or your medical provider, and do your part to keep our community healthy to reduce or limit the impact of COVID-19/coronavirus. Stay safe and healthy!
