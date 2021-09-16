Vernon County sheriff’s report

Sheriff John Spears reports the following ongoing activities for the year and narrative excerpts from the week ending Sept. 13.

9/10 Alex Hebel, Westby, was traveling eastbound on E Coon Prairie Road, town of Viroqua. Hebel swerved to miss a deer, lost control of the vehicle, traveled into the ditch, and hit a tree. Hebel did not report any injuries. The vehicle was towed due to disabling damage.

Livestock on Highway calls:

9/6 Three Jersey heifers were loose and traveling down County Road T, town of Franklin. The owner was notified.

9/7 About a dozen cattle were reported on County Road N, town of Sterling. The owner was notified.

9/9 7-8 black Angus cattle were reported loose near Barstad Road/Tri State Road, town of Viroqua. When the deputy arrived, he was unable to locate the cattle.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0