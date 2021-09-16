 Skip to main content
Vernon County Sheriff's Report
Vernon County Sheriff's Report

Sheriff John Spears reports the following ongoing activities for the year and narrative excerpts from the week ending Sept. 13.

9/10 Alex Hebel, Westby, was traveling eastbound on E Coon Prairie Road, town of Viroqua. Hebel swerved to miss a deer, lost control of the vehicle, traveled into the ditch, and hit a tree. Hebel did not report any injuries. The vehicle was towed due to disabling damage.

Livestock on Highway calls:

9/6 Three Jersey heifers were loose and traveling down County Road T, town of Franklin. The owner was notified.

9/7 About a dozen cattle were reported on County Road N, town of Sterling. The owner was notified.

9/9 7-8 black Angus cattle were reported loose near Barstad Road/Tri State Road, town of Viroqua. When the deputy arrived, he was unable to locate the cattle.

