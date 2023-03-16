Sheriff Roy Torgerson reports the following ongoing activities for the year and narrative excerpts from the week ending March 11.

3/6 Amanda Johnson, La Farge, lost control on the slush-covered roadway while driving westbound on Cook Hill Road, town of Viroqua. The vehicle traveled off the road and struck a tree. Johnson had suspected minor injury but was not transported. The vehicle was towed due to disabling damage.

3/6 Richard Zube, Viroqua, struck a deer while he was traveling eastbound on U.S. Hwy. 14, town of Coon. Zube did not report any injuries, and his vehicle received minor damage.

3/9 Daniel Carr, Hillsboro, was traveling northbound on County Road Q, town of Greenwood, and slid off the roadway due to snowy conditions, damaging a culvert. Carr did not report any injuries. His vehicle was towed but not due to disabling damage.

3/10 Spencer Wedwick, Coon Valley, struck a deer while he was traveling westbound on U.S. Hwy. 14, town of Coon. The vehicle received functional damage and was not towed. Wedwick had no apparent injuries.

3/11 Douglas Ewing, Cashton, was driving on Pine Avenue, town of Union, when his vehicle lost traction while negotiating a curve. The vehicle crossed the centerline and continued into the ditch, striking a thicket of trees and coming to rest. The vehicle was towed due to disabling damage. Ewing did not report any injuries.

3/11 Samuel Berg, Westby, was negotiating a curve on Mound Ridge Road, town of Genoa, in snowy conditions. Berg slid off the roadway and came to rest against a tree. Berg did not report any injuries. The vehicle was towed due to disabling damage.

