Vernon County sheriff’s report

Vernon County Sheriff's Report

Sheriff John Spears reports the following ongoing activities for the year and narrative excerpts from the week ending Sept. 20.

9/17 Cory Cooper, Kendall, was operating a heavy truck and forage box on County Road WW, in the town of Hillsboro. Cooper was traveling southbound downhill when the brakes failed. The truck traveled through the intersection, struck an embankment, went through a fence, and became emerged in a marshy area. Cooper and his passenger, Hunter Cooper, did not report any injuries. The truck received functional damage.

