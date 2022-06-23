Vernon County sheriff’s report

Sheriff John Spears reports the following ongoing activities for the year and narrative excerpts from the week ending June 20.

6/13 Rikki Macsis, Viroqua, was traveling eastbound on State Hwy. 56, town of Liberty, when he struck a deer with his vehicle. No injuries were reported. The vehicle was towed from the scene with functional damage.

6/14 David Fisher, Viola, was traveling westbound on Bloomingdale Road, town of Webster. Fisher drove off the side of the road, and rolled over the embankment. Fisher received a minor injury, and his passenger, Michael Wessa, Milwaukee, did not sustain any injuries. The vehicle was towed due to disabling damage.

6/15 Pamela Paynter, Mineral Point, was traveling westbound on US Hwy. 14, town of Kickapoo. Paynter hit a deer with her vehicle. No injuries were reported. The vehicle was towed due to disabling damage.

Sheriff Spears urges motorcyclists to be aware of the road conditions and to drive carefully. Sheriff would also like to remind others to be alert for motorcycles as they can sometimes be less visible than other vehicles.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0