Vernon County Sheriff's Report

3/13 David Stone, Viroqua, was traveling eastbound on State Hwy. 56, town of Jefferson, and while negotiating a curve, he lost control due to weather conditions. Stone’s vehicle crossed the centerline, entered the ditch, and struck a line fence. The vehicle came to rest in a field. Stone did not report any injuries. Stone’s vehicle received minor damage. It was towed but not due to disabling damage.

3/16 Nancy Stanek, Wonewoc, was traveling eastbound on State Hwy. 33, town of Hillsboro, and was following a vehicle driven by Robin Nelson, Hillsboro. Nelson slowed and turned his left signal on to turn onto County Road HH. Stanek looked down to adjust the windshield wipers. When she looked up and noticed Nelson’s vehicle stopped, she swerved to the right to avoid striking the back of the vehicle. Stanek’s vehicle struck the right rear of Nelson’s vehicle with the driver’s side mirror and back side. Stanek did not report any injuries. Nelson reported possibly injury but declined medical care. Both vehicles received functional damage and were not towed.