Vernon County sheriff’s report

Sheriff John Spears reports the following ongoing activities for the year and narrative excerpts from the week ending Aug. 29.

8/23 Rachel Simonson, Westby, was traveling westbound on Esofea Road, in the town of Jefferson. Simonson traveled off the roadway, overcorrected, and re-entered the roadway. The vehicle then struck the bridge rail, crossed the roadway, and struck the rail on the opposite side of the bridge. Simonson did not report any injuries at the time of the crash. The vehicle was towed due to disabling damage.

8/23 Marissa Pickar, Stoddard, was traveling westbound on Proksch Coulee Road, in the town of Bergen, when she left the roadway after negotiating a curve at a high rate of speed. The vehicle hit the shoulder of the roadway, flipped 180 degrees, and rolled onto the passenger’s side. Pickar left the scene of the crash and failed to notify law enforcement. Pickar was later located and refused medical transport, but was taken to the hospital by a private party for minor injuries. The vehicle was towed from the scene with disabling damage.

8/25 Ty Nottestad, Westby, was traveling southbound on Jore Road, in the town of Coon, and while negotiating a left turn down-hill, the vehicle left the side of the road, and traveled down an embankment. The vehicle came to a rest after colliding with some trees. Nottestad did not report any injuries. The vehicle received disabling damage and was towed from the scene.