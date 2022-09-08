Vernon County sheriff’s report

Sheriff John Spears reports the following ongoing activities for the year and narrative excerpts from the week ending Sept. 5

8/29 Dustin Landsinger, Hillsboro, was traveling eastbound on Pine Hill Road, in the town of Hillsboro, when the cattle trailer he was pulling came detached, and hit a power pole. Landsinger did not report any injuries.

8/30 David Hanson, Coon Valley, was traveling westbound on County Road D, in the town of Clinton, when he crossed the centerline, and stuck an oncoming vehicle operated by Anahi Ramirez Velasco, La Farge. Ramirez Velasco and her passengers did not report any injuries. Hanson did not receive any injuries. Both vehicles received disabling damage. Hanson was cited for operating left of center.