Vernon County sheriff’s report

Sheriff John Spears reports the following ongoing activities for the year and narrative excerpts from the week ending Aug. 23.

It’s back to school time! Please be on the look out for school buses and be extra cautious watching for kids crossing the road. Sheriff Spears wishes everyone a safe school year.

Scams & Identity Theft – The Premier Referral Network would like to invite all to attend discussions on scams and identify theft. There are two upcoming events:

Bekkum Memorial Library (Westby) on Thursday, Aug. 26, at 6:30 p.m.

McIntosh Memorial Library Courtyard (Viroqua) on Tuesday, Aug. 31, at 6:30 p.m. Zoom links can be found at: http://mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org/adult-programs/

