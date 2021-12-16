Vernon County sheriff’s report

Sheriff John Spears reports the following ongoing activities for the year and narrative excerpts from the week ending Dec. 13

12/7 Alissa Franzen, West Salem, was traveling southbound on County Road B, town of Jefferson, and began going uphill, when she encountered ice. The vehicle slid off the right side of the roadway, traveled down a steep embankment, and overturned. Franzen did not report any injuries. The vehicle was towed due to disabling damage.

12/11 Frederick Eick, Ontario, was traveling on State Highway 82, town of Union. Eick met an oncoming vehicle, operated by Rick Carter, Hillsboro, and the vehicles side-swiped. No injuries were reported. Both vehicles were disabled, and were removed by themselves.

12/12 Joshua Baranczyk, Westby, was traveling westbound on E Smith Road, town of Viroqua, when he encountered hard-packed snow/ice on the roadway. Baranczyk lost control, went off the left side of the road, and struck an embankment/snowbank. Baranczyk did not report any injuries. The vehicle received functional damage, and was towed from the scene.

12/9 30-50 sheep were reported on/around State Highway 162, town of Hamburg. The owner was notified.

No car/deer accidents to report.

