Vernon County Sheriff's Report

Sheriff Roy Torgerson reports the following ongoing activities for the year and narrative excerpts from the week ending Feb. 25.

2/20 Yvette Deer, De Soto, was backing out of a parking stall at Kwik Trip in the village of Stoddard. She did not see a vehicle being driven by Kathleen Kramer, Wauzeka, pulling into a stall behind her, and she struck the front passenger side of Kramer’s vehicle. Neither driver reported injuries. The vehicles received functional damage and were not towed.

2/20 Angela Williams, La Farge, struck a deer while driving on Plum Run Road, town of Stark. The vehicle received disabling damage. Williams did not report any injuries.

2/22 Vazquez Hernandez, Richland Center, was traveling northbound on State Hwy. 80, town of Greenwood, when he lost control of his vehicle around a curve in the road. Hernandez struck the ditch and the side of a silo. There was no damage to the silo. Hernandez did not report any injuries. The vehicle was towed due to disabling damage.

2/22 Davig Pugh, Soldiers Grove, was driving southbound on County Road T, town of Viroqua. The front right tire of the vehicle went off the roadway to the right dragging the vehicle off the road. The vehicle went down the embankment and came to rest in the ditch. The vehicle was removed. Pugh did not report any injuries.

2/24 Eric Palmer, Viroqua, was traveling northbound on State Highway 131, town of Stark, when he attempted to make a left turn onto Seelyburg Road. Due to the ice and snow on the roadway, Palmer’s vehicle slid off into the ditch. Palmer was able to get the vehicle removed from the ditch. The vehicle was not towed, and Palmer did not report any injuries.

2/24 Brynn Panek, Viroqua, was negotiating a curve while driving westbound on Hickory Ridge Road, town of Genoa. Panek was unable to maintain control of her vehicle, and the rear of her vehicle slid into the eastbound lane, striking the rear of an eastbound vehicle driven by Rachel Deflorian, Genoa. Neither driver reported injuries, and neither vehicle was towed.

2/25 Mary Capehart, La Farge, was traveling northbound on County Road D, town of Clinton, when she lost control on the snow-covered road. The vehicle left the road and struck a mailbox before crossing over a private driveway and coming to rest in a snowbank on the edge of the road. Capehart did not report any injuries. The vehicle was towed due to disabling damage.

Sheriff statistics This past week; YTD